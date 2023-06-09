From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Muhammad Lawal Shehu, on Thursday embarked on a tour of media stations in the state capital, promising to mend the gap between the state government and media practitioners.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public affairs, Mock Samuel Kure shortly after the visit added that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen the working relationship between the state government and media organizations, as well as to project a positive image of Kaduna State.

The media stations visited by Mr. Shehu included Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Kaduna, Freedom Radio, and Liberty Radio/TV.

According to the statement, “The tour is a demonstration of Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to fostering a healthy relationship with the media and ensuring transparent communication with the public.

“During his visit to the media organizations, Mr. Shehu pledged to work towards mending any possible gap that exists in the relationship between the state government and media practitioners. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in promoting accurate reportage and projection of a positive image of Kaduna State.

“He posited that Gov Uba Sani, being one of those who fought for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria,has always been a friend of the media. He further buttress this point by citing instances where Senator Sani assisted so many media practitioners in Kaduna State long before becoming a Senator.

“He emphasized that both the media and government have a common goal, which is to serve the people of Kaduna State, and that they can achieve this goal more effectively by working together.

“He therefore urged journalists to be fair and balanced in their reportage, while also assuring them that their concerns would be addressed by his office”.

The statement further said, “In their respective responses, the heads of the media organizations visited expressed appreciation for Mr. Shehu’s initiative and promised to partner with the state government towards achieving its objectives of taking Kaduna State to an enviable height.

“They acknowledged the critical role that a strong working relationship between the government and media plays in fostering transparency, accountability, and development of a state”.