From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has approved the constitution of a 10-man high-powered committee to review the performance of all parastatals of the State government.

A statement by Uba Sani’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Muhammad Lawal Shehu said, “This decision was made in line with the Governor’s commitment to ensuring that government agencies are operating at the highest level of efficiency and effectiveness.

“The committee, to be chaired by the Deputy Governor, H.E Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, will be responsible for conducting a comprehensive analysis and appraisal of all state government parastatals to assess their performance, identify areas of improvement, and make recommendations where necessary.

The Director of Cabinet Affairs, Iliya Duniya, is to serve as secretary of the Committee.

“This exercise is essential to ensure that the state government is delivering on its mandate to the people of Kaduna State. The committee’s findings will help to identify areas where government agencies can improve their service delivery and meet the needs of the citizens.

“The Governor urged all parastatals to cooperate fully with the committee to ensure a successful evaluation process.

The Committee, according to the statement is to, “Assess the complete records of the Heads of the Parastatals in terms of their qualifications and experience

“Conduct a comprehensive assessment of the performance of the parastatals based on their functions and make recommendations on each of the Parastatals.

“​Provide any other recommendations that will enhance the proper function of the parastatals”.

The committee is expected to submit its report within three (3)weeks.

Members of the committee are Chief of Staff, Sani Liman​​​, Head of Service, Habiba Shekarau, Senior Advisor-Counsellor, ​Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, Honorary Advisor, Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar, and Dr Salisu S Abubakar of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Other members include Mary Olalerin of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bashir Umar-​Permanent Secretary General Services (SSG’s office) and Bashir Muhammad, Permanent Secretary Planning and budget commission.