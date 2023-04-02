From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Troops and special forces of the Nigerian Army have killed 11 bandits in a fierce battle during fighting patrols in some communities in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops also cleared several enclaves of the bandits and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Commissioner of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

According to the statement, “Operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops advanced to several identified locations, and cleared bandit camps in Bagoma, Rema, Bugai, Dagara, Sabon Layi, Gagumi, Kakangi, Katakaki and Randagi.

“In the course of these operations, the forces made contact with bandits at Kakangi and Katakaki. A fierce gun battle followed, after which the criminals were subdued by the troops’ aggressive firepower. Eleven bandits were confirmed neutralized, as others fled.

“After the battle, the troops exploited the location and recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines and 57 rounds of ammunition. Six motorcycles belonging to the bandits were destroyed during the encounter.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the emphatic outing by the security forces,

and praised the leadership of the Major General TA Lagbaja, GOC One Division and Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Punch.

“The Governor lauded the troops for their consistent and spirited efforts, as he urged them to build on the momentum of this notable success.”