From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Troops of Sector Four of Operation Whirl Punch, and Special Forces of the 167 Battalion have cleared a bandits’ hideout during a fierce encounter in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, killing one bandit, and rescued 14 kidnapped victims.

A statement on Saturday by the State Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “The troops who embarked on a long range fighting patrol to Tukurua general area of Chikun LGA, engaged and overpowered the outlaws, neutralizing one, with others fleeing in disarray.

“The troops during the operation rescued 14 kidnapped victims, comprising nine men and five women. The victims were moved to a secure location for debriefing and examination before being reunited with their families.

“In the course of the battle, the troops destroyed several camps. Two motorcycles were recovered during the operation.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai who expressed his elation at the report, commended the troops and praised the leadership of the Major General TA Lagbaja, GOC One Division and Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Punch.

“The Governor further extolled the professional prowess of the troops, as all the kidnapped citizens were rescued alive and unhurt”.