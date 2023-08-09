Gov Sani seeks extension of time to present witness

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

At the resume sitting of Kaduna State governorship election petition on Wednesday for the hearing of a petition marked EPT/KD/Gov/4/23, the 1st respondent, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has closed its case against the petitioners; Hon. Isa Ashiru and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) without presenting any witness.

However, through its counsel, Abdullahi M Aliyu, SAN, INEC presented before the tribunal documents titled, “Manual for election officials 2023, Regulations guidelines for conducts of elections 2022, and receipt payment for certification”.

The documents were all admitted by the tribunal as exhibits, even as the Commission said it has no witness against the petitioners.

While INEC closed its case, it was expected of the 2nd respondent, Uba Sani to open his case immediately as ordered by the tribunal at the last sitting.

However, during the court proceedings, Duro Adeyele, SAN, who is the counsel to the 2nd respondent, told Justice Victor Oviawe’s led panel that he was not ready for the opening of his case, adding that his star witness was not available.

“My star witness is out of town. He is a student in Nasarawa, and he is writing examination.

“I have 30 witnesses, but I may not call all of them,” Adeyele told the tribunal.

Gov Uba Sani’s counsel sought the permission of the tribunal to allow him till Friday to present his witness before the three man panel, being the last day alloted to the 2nd respondent to close his case.

The case has been adjourned till Friday, 11th day of August, 2023 for the continuation of examination in chief and cross examination of witnesses.