From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The second phase of the 2023 Nigeria Beach Soccer League (NBSL) is set to take place in Kaduna starting from May 27,2023.

According to the NBSL Coordinator, Mr Mahmud Hadejia who is also President, African beach Soccer Union, the league 2nd phase which will end on May 29,2023, followed by the Kebbi opener in April,this year.

Hadaija and Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association officials,who inspected facilities at the General Murtala Muhammed Square and Sir Ahmadu Bello Beach Soccer pitches ahead of the Second Phase noted that, Kaduna, having hosted the 2021 finals, the North- Western region of Nigerian city promises to be an exciting journey with the best of Beach soccer artistry expected to be on display.

” there would be Side attractions with music and various means of entertainment to keep the fans glued to the game have been prepared for the biggest Beach soccer showpiece in Nigeria.

“Six teams started the journey to win the league in Birnin Kebbi in April with three Matches per day, with title holders, Kada BSC alongside Kebbi BSC, Kebbi United BSC, Nmanko Patigi BSC, Smart City BSC, and debutant, Ibom BSC.

“The two teams from Kebbi State; Kebbi BSC and Kebbi United BSC top the log ahead of Second Phase with nine and eight points respectively.

Nmanko Patigi BSC (6 points), Kada BSC (3 points), Smart City BSC (0 points), and Ibom BSC (0 points) follow suit in descending order.

The third phase where the champions will emerge will take place in Lagos after the second phase in Kaduna”, he added.