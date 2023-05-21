From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than nine persons have been killed in latest attack by suspected terrorists in Ungwan Dakwa village, around Dogo Dawa ward of troubled Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reports said several villagers were injured by the rampaging attackers.

The incident, it was gathered took place on Saturday at about 2pm when the hoodlums raided the community, shooting sporadically.

There was no official confirmation from either the state government or the state police command at the time of filing this report.

However, a House of Assembly member-elect, Hon. Yahaya Birnin-Gwari, confirmed the attack on the community where nine persons were killed.

The lawmaker-elect said scores of the villagers also sustained varying degrees of injuries following the attack.

According to him, the terrorists in their large numbers stormed the community on the fateful day and carried out the dastardly act.

Those who sustained injuries, he said, were rushed to hospitals in neighbouring Funtua in Katsina state for medical attention.

He added that most villagers had fled their homes following the attack, leaving the community deserted.