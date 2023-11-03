From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and Operation Whirl Punch in three separate operations have successfully killed seven of the several bandits terrorising Kaduna State.

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations for the Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya in a statement on Friday evening said four of the bandits were neutralised in the general area of Kampanin Doka village at Birnin Gwari local government area of the State on Wednesday, November 1.

During the clearance operation, the Army man added that troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, one machete, one mobile phone, and 14 Motorcycles from the criminals.

According to him, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, some farmers who were harvesting their crops at the western part of Sabon Sara village fled their farms and alerted troops of bandits attack.

“The troops on receipt of the information quickly mobilised to the area and neutralized one bandit while others withdrew in disarray with gunshot wounds.

“The troops recovered two AK 47 rifles while one of the farmers who sustained minor injuries during the encounter was immediately evacuated to a nearby military hospital for treatment.

“Similarly, on Friday, November 3, 2023, acting on credible intelligence, troops carried out clearance operation around the general areas of Kankomi, Juji, Gwantu, Kujeni, Kikwari, and Kaso all in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, made contact with bandits and successfully neutralised two of them.

“Items recovered include one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 magazine, four 7.62MM special ammunition, one Honda motorcycle, and one Techno phone.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Major General VU Okoro has commended the troops for their gallantry.

“He charged the troops not to relent until all terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements in the Division’s area of responsibility are completely neutralised”, he added.