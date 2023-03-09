by David

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate release of the former commissioner of Information and its Deputy Director media PDP state campaign committee, Hon Saidu Adamu, and other two members.

PPD did not reveal why the three persons were arrested by security agents.

In a statement issued by the Kaduna State PDP Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu Wusono and made available to Reporters on Thursday, it condemned in strong terms the arrest of its members a few days to the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The statement entitled ‘Arrest of our leaders and members by the security agents few days to the governorship election’ read, “We wish to bring to the attention of the country and the world to the spate of arrests against our members by the security agencies in Kaduna State.

“The Deputy Director media of the state PDP campaign Committee, Hon Saidu Adamu, has been arrested yesterday at his residence and is currently in detention at the DSS facility in Kaduna State.”

PDP added:” We also wish to alert that two of our ward executives from Kabala, Kaduna North, namely El Abbass Mohammed and Talib Mohammed Lawal have also been arrested. They are also held in detention.

“We are a law-abiding party that believes in peaceful elections. We urge the Governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai, the APC and the security agencies to respect and honour the peace accord that was signed. We condemn the intimidation and harassment of our members.

We demand their immediate release now” Wusono said.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, Kaduna State Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salisu Tanko Wusono, said: ”We are not behind PDP member’s arrest. But what I know is nobody is above the law and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If I commit an offence security agencies will come after me”