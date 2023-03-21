From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Mohammed Isah Ashiru, the Kaduna State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of manipulating the majority of votes in favor of his party, resulting in a victory that did not reflect the wishes of the majority of Kaduna voters.

Ashiru stated that this manipulation would serve as the basis for future actions that he and his party might take.

He stated that “X-raying the entire electoral process, including the announced result which totally didn’t reflect the wish of majority of Kaduna voters, would form the basis for future actions that could be taken by him and the party.”

In a statement released by the Media Adviser in Ashiru’s campaign organisation, Mr Reuben Buhari, the PDP gubernatorial candidate expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to individuals and groups who sacrificed their time and resources during the electoral processes in the state.

Ashiru acknowledged the dedication, commitment, and confidence shown in him by all, including political colleagues, which truly humbled him.

Ashiru also commended the exemplary dedication, sacrifice, and commitment shown by people who believed in the vision his party and he stood for despite challenges that include fuel and cash scarcity, insecurity, and threats.

He acknowledged their commendable passion and support, especially the insight and guidance provided to him.

He further called on all supporters of the PDP and those who desire genuine leadership in Kaduna State to remain calm and peaceful.