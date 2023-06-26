From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said that its men successfully frustrated rail line vandals’ efforts in two separate operations at Sanzwan in Zonkwa, Sango Kataf local government area of the state.

Those operations according to the Spokesman for the Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, yielded recovery of exhibits which included hundreds of railway slippers and three articulated vehicles. No arrest was made in either of the recovery operations.

The Police Spokesman who made this known via a WhatsApp platform on Monday wrote; “following credible intelligence, personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command on the 22nd June 2023 at about 2230 hours busted a gang of rail line vandals.

“An unspecified number of unknown persons came to Sanzwan in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, in an articulated vehicle (DAF) with reg no DAL 172 YL and vandalized about 600 pieces of railway slippers.

“On receipt of the information, Police personnel were quickly mobilized to the scene of the crime. And on sighting the Police officers, the suspects fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle meant to convey the vandalized items.

“No arrest was made however, the said vehicle was immediately impounded and the exhibits therein recovered.

“And on the 25th June, 2023 two additional trucks fully loaded with railway slippers were equally recovered.

“Efforts are intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects as the investigation is in progress.

“The Commissioner of Police commended the gallant personnel for halting the vandals’ activities while charging the public to always make credible information available on time,” he added.