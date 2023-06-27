From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday paraded no fewer than 503 suspects arrested for various crimes at various spots across the State in the past two months.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige who briefed the newsmen at the Command’s Headquarters in Kaduna shortly before the suspects were paraded said, the arrest were made between May and June this year.

According to him, various dangerous weapons and other items including four AK47 rifles, three revolver pistols, two pump action guns, 2,800 Railway slippers, nine motor- vehicles of different brands, two tricycles, 209 rounds of AK47 live ammunition, 129 rustle cattle, eight keep and two bags of dry leaves were recovered during the period under review.

The senior Police officer emphasised the to create an enabling environment for business and farming activities to succeed in Kaduna State and the country at large.

Jalige further stressed that the noticeable peace and tranquility currently enjoyed in the s State was a pointer to the fact that the Command was leaving no stone unturned in its quest to protect the lives and properties of the good people of Kaduna State.

“As we speak, a lot of security measures are been initiated and strategized systematically to achieve ensure results and ensure that the fight against criminals and criminalities in the state is tangibly achieved.

It is against this background that the Command re-emphasised the need for members of the public to eschew violence of any kind and to promptly report to the Command identified cases of all forms of criminalities within their domains without shielding anyone for whatever reason for possible arrest and prosecution without which the good effort of the command highlighted above will be frustrated.

“Today, I am delighted to inform you that the Command within the last few weeks, in its onerous task of securing the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens of Kaduna State, has succeeded in arresting 503 suspects for various crimes.

“These crimes include armed banditry, armed robbery, handsets/handbags snatching, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, rape, shop breaking, theft, vandalization of rail tracks and other related crimes”, he said.