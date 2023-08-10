Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 125 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers recovering 25 police AK47 rifles and other ammunition along Hukunyi-Danja Road, a border between Kaduna and Katsina states.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Yusuf Garba, said: “The command has busted the bandits’ hideouts. We are waging war against the bandits. Some of them escaped with the bullets wounds and abandoned police AK47rifiles and magazine. We arrested 35 suspects during the operation.

“The police tactical team during patrol and surveillance chased the hoodlums near the Kaduna and Katsina border. They recovered AK47 rifles each loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

“While on routine patrol along Hukunyi-Danja Road, two persons riding a motor cycle in a suspicious manner ran into the nearby forest. They abandoned their bike, we raided the hideout and recovered some dangerous weapons.

“There have been constant raids by the Police Tactical Team along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway to checkmate bandits. We arrested some suspects during the operation.

“I have redeployed some operatives of the tactical team to strategic areas to ensure safety. We have working relationship with the Army and other security agencies including vigilance groups and hunters to complement our efforts.

“I have started visiting police personnel both the DPO and area commanders to encourage them to always be alert. The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, has configured the security architecture in the areas of responsibility to ensure adequate security.

“The personnel should be disciplined professionals and respect fundamental rights of the people. Officers should conduct themselves with decorum and alertness to promote intelligence policing, proactive crime prevention strategies and community engagement.

“Today, Kaduna State is safe. We appreciate efforts of the public and stakeholders for giving us vital information. That has enabled us to flush hoodlums out of the state. All suspects will soon be charged to court.”