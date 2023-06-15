From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has expressed worry over alarming rate of out-of-school children in the State, saying that the number is unacceptable.

Governor Sani on Wednesday met with the Chairman and management team of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) whom he summoned to discuss the issue of out-of-school children in the State.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu said Uba Sani expressed deep concern over the rising population of out-of-school children in the State, and promised to take up the issue at the national level.

“The Governor, however, charged all relevant agencies to work together to leverage on his administration’s commitment to investing in human capital that captures improving teacher quality and teaching standards to ensure that education investments produce the desired learning outcomes and bring this menace to the barest minimum.

“Reducing the number of out-of-school children is a top priority for his administration and all stakeholders should to work towards achieving this goal.

“Governor Sani informed SUBEB officials that he will present a report on the issue of out-of-school children in Kaduna State at the National Economic Council, aimed at attracting funding and support from the Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders towards addressing the issue.

“The Governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing quality education for all children in Kaduna State, regardless of their socio-economic background. He urged parents and guardians to take advantage of the free education policy in the state and ensure that their children are enrolled in school.

“He urged all stakeholders to collaborate with his administration to ensure that each child in Kaduna State has access to quality education, highlighting that education is crucial in enabling young people to reach their full potential and help build a prosperous future for the state”. The statement said.