…Gives scholarship worth N10 million to 101 students

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Member representing Doka/Gabasawa constituency, and Chief-Whip, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Lawal Na-Anty has awarded scholarship to 101 students of Kaduna State University (KASU).

The Scholarship worth over N10 million was for the 2023 payment of tuition fees for the 101 students, drawn from his constituency.

Speaking on Wednesday at the brief ceremony before the beneficiaries, Hon. Na-Anty said under his watch no student from his constituency will drop out of school because of inability to pay school fees.

He disclosed that the benefitting 101 students was the first batch, adding that subsequent batches will follow suit to take care of other students in other higher institutions from his constituency.

He said, “The committee did a very good job in the selection process. The committee did not contact me even for one slot. I told them that I don’t want to be fully seen involved in scholarship award because only God can reward human beings. I wouldn’t have come to this event but because I have one or two advices to give the beneficiaries, that is why I decided to come. And I want to say that under my watch no student from my constituency will drop out of school because of lack of school fees.

“I want to advise you that you should make good use of this opportunity to ensure that you face your studies with all seriousness. Stay away from examination malpractices and other social vices so that your parents and the society can be proud of you. And you should also be grateful to the State governor, Uba Sani who slashed tuition fees by 50 percent in all State owned higher institutions in the State”.

Appreciating the scholarship award on behalf of the beneficiaries, KASU Students Union leader, Abubakar Mohammed Adoka said, “We appreciate the member representing Doka Gabasawa constituency Kaduna State House of Assembly, Aminu Lawal Na-Anty for this great gesture. The award of scholarship to 101 students from his constituency who are studying in KASU is indeed a very big intervention.

“We want to use this opportunity to appeal to other members of the House to emulate this gesture and do similar thing for students in their constituency. We also want to appreciate the State governor, Uba Sani for reviewing our school fees downward. We also appreciate the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Lawal Adamu for similar scholarship awards to some of our students”.