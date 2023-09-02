From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following the recent award of contract for the immediate construction of the much awaited rural roads linking Fadan-Ninzo to Doro’a and Agamati communities in Ninzo Chiefdom of Sanga local government area of Kaduna state, the youth wing of the apex socio-cultural group in the area,the Ninzo Progressive Youth (NPY) has applauded the State governor, Uba Sani

The Ninzo Progressives Youth (NPY) also described Governor Uba Sani, as a leader with genuine passion for grassroots development and harmonious coexistence among the citizens of the State.

In a statement on Friday by the group National President, Benedict Anto and the National Secretary, Mr Tennyson Andrew the NPY expressed joy over the humane consideration by the Governor towards the people of Ninzo Chiefdom and Sanga local government area in general.

According to the statement, “the recent award of contract for the immediate construction of the Fadan-Ninzo to Doroa and Agamati rural road would bring lasting development to the area and ushers in renewed socioeconomic and political prosperity, and the once abandoned rural road project will go a long way in rekindling the hope of Ninzo Chiefdom as well a sense of belonging in the political climes of the State.

“The rural roads which was abandoned and neglected for many decades is critical to the socio-economic growth and development of the Ninzo Chiefdom and indeed Sanga local government area due to the volume of agricultural and mineral potentials inherent in the area.

“We are commending the fatherly and motherly role been played as well as the selfless services demonstrated by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe and the Paramount Ruler of the Chiefdom, Alhaji Umar Musa since ascending the throne of his forefathers as the UCHU NINZO, the 15th towards entrenching peace, unity and development in the area.

“We enjoin the Kaduna state government to continue to accord priority to grassroots development, and the people of Ninzo Chiefdom will remain grateful for the August gesture by Governor Uba Sani particularly on the rural roads project linking Fadan-Ninzo to Agamati.

The youth group however, appealed to the state government to consider some of her illustrious sons and daughters in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for political appointment in line with the Renew Hope Agenda of the present administration in the state and the country in general.

The youth group also reiterated her call to people in Ninzo Chiefdom to continue to support and be loyal to government at all levels in the interest of peace, security and development.

“We are happy that the road construction project will remain historic being the first major state government project to be sited in Ninzo Chiefdom since the coming of the APC administration in Kaduna state in the last eight (8) years”. The statement added.