From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Kaduna-based non-governmental organisation, Eko Smile Support and Empowerment Initiative (ESSEI) has raised the alarm over poor living conditions of 3,919 (1,327 girls, 1036 boys and 1,556 adults) internally displaced persons (IDPs) in one of the IDPs camps in Kaduna State.

Located in Mararaba Rido in Chikun local government, the camp play host to survivors of banditry and terrorism attacks in Anguwan Rimi Kaso, Wako, Suleja Kaso, Telele, Anguwan Sarari, Anguwan Gaida, Kaso Kurmi, Anguwan Zhibada, and neighbouring communities of Chikun, Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of Kaduna State.

The 3,919 figure according to findings was as of December 2022 which may have increased following the renewed banditry activities in the State. As it stands, there were no economic activities to keep the IDPs busy thereby exposing them to depression and despondency.

Founder of ESSEI, Blessing Eko Sunday said, her organisation had I April visited the displaced persons camp in April where it saw the harrowing sub-human conditions of the IDPs, and subsequently organised a humanitarian rural communities outreach by way of offering free medical check-ups, distribution of clothes, drinks and talk on dealing with depression.

According to her, “some of the IDPs live in uncompleted buildings while others find shelter in any available space that benevolent villagers and residents of nearby communities avail them. Those who managed to get accommodations cannot afford to pay the rent.

“These groups of Nigerians rely on the goodwill of other poor villagers in neighboring communities, efforts of the coordinators, led by Mr. Adams Sule and the local chief of the community for feeding and clothing.

“The vast majority of the children do not have access to any formal education because more than 60 percent of them are whose parents were slaughtered by the gunmen that invaded, and, in some cases, occupied their villages.

“There are some men who were lucky enough to escape the attacks that cost the lives of many of their friends, relations and neighbors.

“From survivors’ accounts, some of the IDPs who, out of frustration, went back to their homes were killed by the bandits who had taken over their homesteads”, Eko added.

She, however, urged the government, corporate organisations and spirited individuals to as a matter of urgency rise to help these vulnerable Nigerians with food and clothing, make-shift accommodations, job opportunities, skills acquisition/empowerment pieces of training, educational support for the children and interested adults, and medical support.

ESSEI is a non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation born out of the need to support in improving the living standard of the vulnerable population, particularly orphans and widows in Nigerian communities.