From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor Uba Sani has expressed anger over the Friday killing of seven worshippers in a Mosque at Saya-Saya village, Ikara local government area of the State, describing the perpetrators as wicked and barbaric.

Terrorists had Friday evening stormed the Mosque while worshippers were doing the sunset prayers, and opened fire them.

The visibly angry Governor vowed to go to any length within the law to bring the Ikara terrorists to book, adding that his government will not rest on its oars until peace and stability is restored to every part of the State.

To this end, he has directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and go after the perpetrators.

This was contained in a statement by Governor Uba Sani’s Chief Press Secretary,Muhammad Lawal Shehu.

“This is wicked and barbaric, the killing of innocent worshippers in a Mosque in Ikara Local Government by bandits.

“We will to go to any length within the law to bring the Ikara bandits to book. My government will not rest on its oars until peace and stability is restored to every part of Kaduna State.

“We understand the concerns and anxieties of the residents of Ikara, in particular and Kaduna State, in general. Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we want to reassure you that we are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.

“We encourage the public to remain calm and vigilant during this period. We also call upon all residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and provide any relevant information that could assist in the ongoing investigation”. The statement said.

The statement added that governor Uba Sani has sent a delegation led by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Overseer of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs (MISHA), to condole the people of Saya-Saya village, Ikara Local Government, where the incident occurred.

It said the delegation will also carry out an assessment of the security and humanitarian situation in the area and advice government appropriately.