From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Renowned Kaduna-based journalist and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vision Media Services Limited, Alhaji Shuaibu Yusuf Mungadi, has commended the management of Daylight Reporters, an online publication, for upholding media professionalism and credibility in its reportage.

Mungadi who visited the headquarters of Keraweb Media Limited, publishers of Daylight Reporters in Kaduna Tuesday, said “Daylight Reporters has been doing tremendously well in upholding the ethical principles of journalism and information dissemination.”

“I really commend the tireless efforts of the entire staff and management of Keraweb Media Limited,” he said.

He further encouraged the team to maintain its brand standard to stand tall amongst its equals, especially within the northern part of the country.

Mungadi who was accompanied by his friends was received by the Managing Director of the Keraweb Media Limited, Mr. Dahiru Hassan Kera.

Responding, Dahiru Kera appreciated Mr Mungadi for the visit in spite of his demanding schedules and pledged to continue doing his best in promoting good governance in Nigeria and providing a voice to the voiceless segment of society.