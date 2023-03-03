From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Ahead of the March 11 governorship and states house of assembly elections in about 28 States including Kaduna, group, Think Tank of Quality Leadership and Good Governance on Friday debunked the rumour making the round that the Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Jonathan Asake is stepping down for the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru Kudan.

On the contrary, the Leader of the Group, Christopher Geoman at a press briefing at a hotel in Kaduna called on other political candidates to step down for Asake who he said has been tested and trusted to govern the state better.

According to him, it has become necessary to debunk all rumours making the round that Jonathan Asake has stepped down for the candidate of PDP and that, LP is forming a merger with the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

“These are from the pit of hell and should be discarded. Jonathan has not stepped down for anyone and he remains the best among all the candidates in the race.

“This is calling on the supporters of LP who felt pained by the robbery that happened to us during the presidential and national assembly elections held on February 25, to come out en mass and pour their frustration in the ballot box.

“The LP candidate has been tested and confirmed trusted. He is the most qualified among all. This is our resolve and an endorsement that he remains the LP candidate in this March 11 governorship election.

Also speaking, a member of the group and Chairman of All Kaduna State LP Support Groups in the State, Morrison Ikpeamaeze,

appealed to LP supporters in the State to continue the work they have started until victory is achieved.

“Jonathan Asake is coming and we have to support him. So, all the support groups should come out and ignore the discouragement the rumours may have brought to you.

“They are scary and that was why they are going around to spread lies. LP support is organic. I will rather urge other candidates to consider stepping down for Asake. It has been PDP APC all these years without good governance.

“Let’s give another party which in this case is the LP a chance for a better Kaduna State. The leadership of NNPP met with Jonathan because they want to collapse their platform for LP and they are talking as we speak”, he said.

The Group however called on members of other political parties especially in zone 3 to stop harassing LP members who are law-abiding people as a group and as a party.