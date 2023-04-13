From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The leadership of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has said it is set to give 49 unclaimed corpses deposited at different times at General Hospital Sabo by police officers.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Kaduna State Ministry for Local Government Affairs dated April 11, 2023, and signed by the Council’s Executive Chairman, Salasi Nuhu Musa.

The letter clarified that 25 of the unclaimed bodies were tagged with two or one names while the remaining 24 have no identification tags at all.

The letter read in part; “this is to notify the public that, Chikun Local Government Council, has gotten the approval of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, to carry out the burial of 49 unknown and unclaimed corpses deposited at different times at the General Hospital Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area by men of the Nigeria Police from Toll Gate Division and Kasuwa Magani Police Stations.

“The Kaduna State Ministry of Health and Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government Affairs had in their letters referenced MOH/ADM/110/VOL.III dated 30th August 2022 and S/MLG/373/TA/28, dated 4th October 2022 respectively, directed that a committee be set up to investigate and verify the circumstances surrounding the deposited corpses.

“Following the directive, a nine (9) man committee was constituted to that effect on the 20th of October, 2022 under the watch of security agencies. The Committee carried out a careful investigation and its findings revealed that:-

“Forty-Nine (49) unclaimed corpses were deposited at the mortuary of Sabon Tasha General Hospital against the (42) earlier communicated. The Corpses need urgent befitting interment for public interest”.

The letter further clarified the 25 unclaimed bodies with an identification tag to nude “Donates Ebomuche, Emmanuel Charles, Dangote, Hadiza Audu, Police, Police, Insp. Rutu Musa, Joel Simon, Idrisa Yakubu, Baba Yellow, and Maria Ejeh.

Others were Abubakar Ibrahim, Chukwuka Aguezeh, Luka Samuel, Abdul Abubakar, Halikali Dalami, Bejamine Zaka, Bowaje Zaka, Mr. Titus, Mr. Gaius Nenji, Jimmy Begge, Aminu Begge, Rabilu Yahaya, Buba Ali and

Arinze Odo

The Council has set up a seven-man Technical Committee for the final burial expected to hold within the period under reference.

A window of five days has been given for claimers to come forward if any before the bodies are committed to mother earth at a place provided by His Royal Highness Esu Chikun.