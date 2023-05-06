From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has disassociated itself from from what it called counterfeit group of the Labour Party led by Lamidi Apapa as the National Chairman of the party.

In a communique issued shortly after an emergency meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) on Saturday, the State leadership of the party said Apapa led group is an agent of disstabilisation.

The SEC therefore declared its loyalty, support and commitment to the National Working Committee of the party led by the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

According to the communique read by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State LP, Idris Yusuf, “Following the sudden emergence of a renegade group in the Labour Party led by one Lamidi Apapa, our great Party is being assaulted by agents of destabilisation and commotion. But, as much as they have tried, it is clear that the vast majority of our party members and, indeed, the millions of our party supporters are watching the shameful drama carried out by these enemies of democracy with disdain.

“The public should note that the entire drama of indignity going on is being sponsored by an electoral bandit whose main aim is to use a fake Labour Party National Working Committee (NWC) to scuttle the weighty petition that the Labour Party and our Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi tabled before the Presidential Election Tribunal.

“The intention is to create parallel structures at the National level and all over the states to lend support to the dirty agenda of scuttling the mandate of Mr Peter Obi and Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed in the 2023 Presidential elections”.

The Communique further read, “That we totally dissociate ourselves from the illegal and counterfeit group of the Labour Party led by Lamidi Apapa.

“We hereby affirm and assert our loyalty, support and commitment to the Labour Party and the National Working Committee of our great Party led by our lawfully recongnised National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

“Consequent upon the above, all appointments and decisions made by the the Apapa group on behalf of our great Party remain null and void.

“For the records, the Chairman of the Labour Party in Kaduna state remains Hon Auwal Tafoki. Any other person parading himself in the above position is blatantly committing impersonation and may face the wrath of the law.

“All identified card-carrying members of the Labour Party who were part of the so-called NEC meeting that took place in Bauchi, Bauchi state, Wednesday, 3rd, May 2022 hereby stand suspended from the party.

“Among those identified and affected by this decision are Hon Bashir Idris Aliyu, Alhaji Ibrahim Sidi Bamali, and Engr Michael Ayuba Auta.

“These three stand suspended and this decision will be forwarded to the National Working Committee of the Labour Party and other relevant bodies for further actions.

“We call on our members and the general public to disregard anyone or group parading him or themlves as State officials of the Labour Party in Kaduna state outside the duly constituted and recognized state Exco led by Hon Auwal Tafoki.

“Once more, Kaduna state Labour Party is committed to ensuring that the party remains united and becomes the most formidable political platform in the state and in Nigeria that will produce visionary and transformational leaders that will take our country to greater height. We therefore, cannot be distracted by a few disgruntled elements whose major aim is to service their greed to the detriment of the party and our country.

“We therefore call on all our members and teeming supporters to remain calm and law abiding even in the face of the unwarranted provocation by divisive agents”.

