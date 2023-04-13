From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A few weeks after killing ten locals in Langson community in Zango Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State, the unidentified gunmen returned to Atak’Njei community in the same local council leaving eight persons dead.

Atak’Njei is the community housing the Palace of the Atyap Paramount ruler, Agwatyap in Zango Kataf local government area of the State.

Reacting to the unfortunate development that happened at about 9 pm on Wednesday, the National President, of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Mr. Sam Timbuwak Achie condemned the attack describing it as “barbaric”, calling on the State government and security agents to fish out the criminal elements involved in the dastardly act.

As of the time of filing this report, both the Kaduna State Police Command and Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs were yet to make official statements.

The Chairman of Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Mr Francis Sani Zimbo, confirmed the incident and quickly added that those injured during the attack are currently receiving treatment at different undisclosed hospitals.