From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, on Thursday, urged voters in the state to vote for candidates with a commitment to peace and unity in the upcoming March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The state Chairman of the association, Rev John Joseph Hayab, in a statement, said only those candidates with a commitment to peace and unity of the diverse groups of people they aspire to lead deserve people’s vote on Saturday.

“CAN applaud the voters for conducting themselves peaceably before, during, and after the February 25 elections. The turnout of first-time voters points to a high level of wakefulness by the citizenry to exercise their universal franchise,” he stated.

“The gubernatorial and state assembly elections are scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023, therefore, CAN calls on all eligible voters in the state to come out to vote for the candidates of their choice, especially to vote for candidates that have shown commitment to the peace and unity of the diverse groups of people they aspire to lead.”

Hayab also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral and just and demonstrate its independence to redeem its tinted image in the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections.

“CAN demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be neutral, just, and truly independent to redeem its tinted image resulting from the concerns of lack of transparency in the just concluded polls.

“Accordingly, INEC must ensure compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act as amended”, he said.

He also has a word for the security agents, “Likewise, CAN appeal to men and women of the Nigerian security forces to demonstrate true patriotism by ensuring that citizens are free to exercise their civic rights without fear or favour”.

To the candidates, he said, “while CAN entreat the citizenry to resist the temptation of incitement as there can be only one winner at the end, the candidates need to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship aimed at building a Kaduna state that we all will be proud of before, during and after the elections.

“Let us vote for leaders that will improve the fortunes of the state and build a safe, inclusive, secure, and prosperous state.”