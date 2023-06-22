From Noah Ebije Kaduna, Kaduna

The lead counsel to the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Isah Ashiru in the March 18, 2023 elections, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), on Thursday told the election petition Tribunal that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was to produce all certified copies of the result sheets.

To this end, the 3-man panel of the tribunal headed by Justice Victor Oviawie adjourned the case to July 4th, 2023 in the case between Hon. Isa Ashiru of the PDP, Governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The counsel to the petitioners further argued that it will be untidy and not proper to tender them (evidences) in piece meal format, and therefore it is better to go back and extract those forms from the INEC.

However, Iyamu told newsmen after the Court seesion, “As you are aware the documents required for the pursuit of the petition largely are result sheets and other processes available only in the official custody of INEC, which is also a party to this suit.

“We have applied for certified copies of all the forms, particularly the result sheets of all the polling units from the begining to the end, so that we can take our case in a manner in which is proper.

“Nothing is wrong with the case, it is just a matter of ensuring that things are done properly.

“We have asked for those documents and we are believing we shall get them, INEC is a public authority.”

Meanwhile, speaking to newsmen shortly after the Court seesion, the lead counsel to the 2nd respondent, Gov. Uba Sani, Chief Duro Adeleye (SAN), explained that the petitioners’ counsel sought for adjournment for them to put their documents in order, “this is because they had issues with their documents”.

Governor Uba Sani counsel further said: ” we are satisfied with the tribunal, as it has been working in line with the procedures.”

END.