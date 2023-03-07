From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A last minute meeting to produce a consensus candidate between People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) of Southern Kaduna extraction for the March 11 governorship election in Kaduna State has been aborted.

The elders from the zone, leadership of Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU), Professors’ Forum and representatives of 57 Community Development Areas (CDAs) had initiated the move for the region to back a consensus governorship candidate.

However, while the meeting was yet to arrive at a consensus candidate, the PDP allegedly went ahead and endorsed a candidate of its choice.

This much was disclosed at a press conference on Tuesday by the Director , Planning, Research and Strategy, Kaduna State Labour Party, Dr Polycarp Gankon, saying PDP begged LP to step down from the race, but to no avail.

“We want to state clearly that while we all agreed to meet and continue with the discussion, the PDP went ahead to hastily consult state CAN to endorse her candidate. On Sunday, the 6th of March, 2023 most Churches announced PDP position at the instruction of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). We want to categorically state that this development has aborted prematurely, the ongoing discussion.

“We the members of Southern Kaduna extraction in Labour party wish to first and foremost use this opportunity to appreciate the Southern Kaduna leaders council, the SOKAPU executives, the southern Kaduna Professors’ forum and the 57 Community Development Areas (CDA’s) representatives for initiating the idea of bringing members of Southern Kaduna PDP and LP to a round table to discuss the possibility of merger as we face the 11th March, 2023 gubernatorial election.

“The meeting began with a request by the PDP representative for Labour Party candidate to step down for PDP candidate so that we can defeat the APC which is in the interest of the entire southern Kaduna people.

“The APC Muslim/Muslim ticket as bad as it looks should not be the only thing to consider in making the choice of the political party to vote for in 2023 gubernatorial election.It’s quite instructive to have a look at the Southern Kaduna Charter for socio-political engagements which has set up a 7-point agenda for the region.

“Some of the key aspects of this Charter includes the following: Political structure and governance including rotation of key positions. Education and health development. Infrastructural development and industrialization, Security, land, heritage and traditional institution, Environment and Agricultural development, Fundamental rights, justice and faith.

“It was unanimously agreed at the meeting that among the four frontline candidates, it’s only Hon Jonathan Asake of the Labour Party that will most likely fulfil this Charter.

“It was noted that the PDP since 24 years of democracy despite the recognition of zoning in it’s constitution has not deem it fit to zone the number 1 seat of the governor to the Southern Kaduna people, but Labour Party has provided this platform.

“What we are saying is that our parents in PDP did not negotiate well as at the time of delineation of constituencies and they kept telling us that we can’t win because we have less polling units, but facts have shown that the voting population is higher in Southern Kaduna than any part of the State. The recently conducted election during which the BVAS was used for accreditation has revealed the true voting strength of each LGA.

“We clearly demonstrated to the meeting that the 12 Southern Kaduna LGAs in the State have the majority of Voting Population and that the significant population of voters in Sabon Gari, Ikara, Giwa, Kubau, Kudan, Makarfi, Kaduna North and Igabi is enough to give us the necessary spread to win the election.

“A bad system doesn’t appear wrong to those who are benefitting from it. They do everything to defend it to the detriment of the larger society. As a Party we stand on the Southern Kaduna Charter and will be willing to partner with those that will preserve it. We cannot be party to any decision that perpetually place Southern Kaduna as a second class citizen.

“Finally, we are not standing with Rt Hon Jonathan Asake just because he is from Southern Kaduna, he is someone that has identified with the suffering of the people across the state. He is the only candidate without any controversy before any court of law. He is the most credible candidate in terms of character and leadership experience.

“After due consultation with Labour Party at the State and National level as well as looking at the voting pattern of labour party supporters in Kaduna State, we make bold to declare that Labour Party has not and will not go into any merger with PDP.

“Therefore, disregard any public announcement or secret propaganda that Labour Party has stepped down for PDP or any other party.We are calling on our teaming supporters to come out en masse and defend the new structure that we have established during the Presidential and National Assembly election,” Gankon said.