…Fault INEC on presidential election results

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State chapter of Pentecostal Bishops’ Forum (PBF) has charged its members in the State to drop personal interest and vote competent leaders in next Saturday governoship and State House of Assembly elections.

This was even as the Bishops faulted Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for not managing properly the results of the presidential election held penultimate Saturday, saying the proceedings were riddled with errors.

The Clergymen, however, congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and urged those not satisfied with the outcome of the election to seek legal redress in competent court of jurisdiction.

In a communique read on Saturday after extensive deliberations on political state of the nation, Chairman & President of PBF, Kaduna State, Bishop Ademola Idowu Tinuoye, said they would do their best as bridge builders to uniting allethnic groups and religious bodies for the common good and development of all.

“At this juncture, the General Overseers, presiding Bishops, Pastors and Leaders of Denominations, inter alia, are required to rise above personal feelings and

guide members to be objective and proactive in electing leaders without parochial sentiments as they go to vote in the Gubernatorial and State Assembly

elections. Fear of God, competence and experience should be considered in making our choices as Kaduna State needs leaders who will be fair to all without bias in governance and leadership.‘If there is government, there should be governance”.

“To this end, we will remain committed in our responsibilities and obligation as Clergies and Fathers of Faith in the land as bridge builders to uniting all

ethnic groups and religious bodies for the common good and development of all. We are relentless in prayers to the Almighty God for His Grace and empowerment in this regard.

“We hereby appeal to the citizens particularly, the body of Christ to exercise restraints considering the delicate peace we have in our dear state. This is penultimate and necessitated by the peculiarities of our dear state, Kaduna; situation whereby protests no matter how intended to be peaceful were easily hijacked and mis-presented as sectarian and religious. We cannot afford to breach the peace we currently albeit delicately enjoy under any circumstance.

“That if peace has not brought about any good, violence can definitely not be the solution.“violence is never a conquering virtue” The solution to a bad marriage is not a new marriage. In the wake of this reality therefore, we’re strongly appealing to the Body of Christ in Kaduna State, all our followers and teeming Christian Youths across denominational barriers, not to take laws into their hands, but to toe the path of wisdom and give peace a chance. We should not engage in any act of violence that will inflict on the fundamental rights of other citizens, thereby hampering the fortune and development of the state.

“That in the face of the present heat and perceived dissatisfaction of the outcome of the general election, we are of the position that legal redress should rather be sought in the court of competent jurisdiction, while we congratulate the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as declared by INEC.

“That, relegating the experience of the just concluded Presidential election to the background, we urge our followers, congregants, all and sundry to shun all forms of Voters apathy and troop out enmass in the forth coming Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly Election on Saturday the 11th of March, 2023 to vote the candidates of their choice without fear and intimidation. This way, we shall be making a statement, not just locally but to the International Community that we are coming of age, on course toward getting it right (Politically) and for a better Nigeria.

“That as a Forum, we are calling on the State Government and its machineries to provide the enabling environment for peace to thrive in Kaduna State as we remain committed in our resolve to partner with the State and its leadership toward the accomplishment of this noble goal and objective across board”. The communique read in part.

However, on the just concluded presidential election, the communique said, “We acknowledge that the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election could be conducted and managed better by the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, as there were avoidable errors and failed promises on the procedures.

“Imperfection is in nature of mortals, yet basic standards are expected to be met and surpassed in other for losers to be gallant in vanquish and winners to be humble in victory. However, the uproar that follows after the collation and announcement of the final result as declared by the Electoral body,

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, calls for deep concern.

“It is evident and crystal clear that tension has built or is rather building and emotion stirred for imaginable and unpredictable consequences and revolt –a situation if not tamed and properly managed can easily split over into National chaos and calamity. God forbid.

“It is for this reason therefore, that we the Christian Leaders of this Forum as Spiritual fathers and mothers of the land,deemed it necessary and fit to issue a Communiqué to make our position known under the prevailing circumstances, especially considering the fact that Kaduna State is always pivotal and usually known to be a hot spot of crises in Nigeria, in the distance and recent past”