From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna state Chapter has disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to declare any candidate as the winner of the just concluded gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in the state.

To this end, PDP warned the All Progressive Congress (APC) from unofficial declaration of winner when INEC was still collating results from the 23 Local government areas in the State.

The warning followed a viral video making the rounds that the candidate of the ruling APC, Senator Uba Sani has been declared winner of the election.

However, at the time of this report, PDP was leading in 8 local government areas out of the 11 Local government areas announced by INEC.

The party in a statement signed by the Chairman Felix Hassan Hyat, on Sunday called for calm, adding that the counting of the result is still ongoing at the INEC office.

Hyat averred that the viral video is an attempt by the enemies of the state who are trying to cause disorderliness .

He called on the good people of Kaduna state to disregard the video in circulation because it is the work of mischief makers.

