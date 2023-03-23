From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Mohammed Isah Ashiru, the Kaduna State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently concluded election, has vowed to recover his mandate through legal means.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the election, a move that sparked protests from Ashiru’s supporters, with the PDP describing the election results as “daylight robbery”.

Speaking at a press conference, Ashiru said that he will fight to a logical conclusion, using legal means to recover the mandate. He called on PDP supporters to remain calm and not take the law into their hands, adding that Kaduna cannot afford to miss peace at this critical period of democratic journey.

Ashiru emphasised that the mandate is not his, but for the good people of Kaduna State. He expressed confidence in the Nigerian judiciary and stated that going to court is the second option they have after seeking administrative intervention by the INEC.

He also assured the public that even if protests occur, they will be peaceful, and none of their members will be found wanting as long as they maintain peace in Kaduna State.

“I want to assure the general public that our party, the PDP is studying the situation, and very soon we will issue a statement that we will leave no stone unturned until the victory is returned to the good people of Kaduna State,” Ashiru said.