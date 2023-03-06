From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than nine governorship candidates for March 11 election in Kaduna State have endorsed the governorship candidate of the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammad Isah Ashiru as their consensus candidate, as well as his running mate, John Ayuba.

The Governorship candidates are those of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA) Allied People’s Movement (APM), Action People’s Party (APP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) National Rescue Movement (NRM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Accord Party (AP) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The governorship candidates under the auspices of Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum said their support for Ashiru is total in order to rescue the State from socio-economic hardship.

Addressing large supporters of PDP on Monday, the chairman of the Forum, Sanin Yaya said, “Today, we wish to announce our support and loyalty to Hon. Isah muhammad Ashiru Kudan the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.

“We took this decision after extensive consultation with our party members as well as the good people of kaduna state.

“This decision is bone out of our genuine desire to have one indivisible state irrespective of tribal or religious differences, and we are confident that Isah Ashiru kudan is the only candidate that will unify the state.

“This can be seen from the manner of his campaign which is aimed at building kaduna state, and as well from the selection of his running mate which has given fair representation to both Christians and Muslims who are the two major stakeholders in the state.

“As some desperate politicians have turned the political space into a hub of religious sentiments, isah ashiru chose to stand by issue based campaigns only.

“We want to use this opportunity to remind the good people of kaduna state of the hardship and pain inflicted on them by this APC administration, from unjustified high rate of taxes to authoritative leadership and ego. from increase of school fees to tertiary institutions to unlawful disengagement of teachers, local government staff and the removal of traditional rulers.

“It is on these grounds that we call on our people to stay away from the APC candidate who is only a puppet to his paymaster who will continue with their anti masses policy in the state.

“On this note; my self, Sanin Yaya the gubernatorial candidate of the young progressives party and gubernatorial candidates of AA, APM, APP, APGA and NRM as well as the leadership of Accord Party, ADP and ZLP, have today the 6th of February 2023 wish to endorse his Excellency RT. Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan Sarkin Bai Zazzau and his Excellency Dr. John Ayuba as our consensus candidates.

“Therefore, we urge the good people of kaduna state to come out in mass on the 11th of march to vote for Ashiru/Ayuba for a better Kaduna state”.