…Says, there is no going back reclaiming our stolen mandate

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Felix Hassan Hyet has said that the results of the March 18 governorship election were accurately downloaded from the polling units into the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and as such the Commission cannot prove wrong its system of storing and saving results.

To this end, Mr. Hyet said there was no going back by the PDP to reclaiming its alleged stolen victory at the governorship election.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the PDP chairman affirmed the rejection of the declared results by INEC that gave victory to candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Uba Sani.

Uba Sani had at the March 18 governorship election defeated his close rival, Mohammed Isah Ashiru of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 730,002 votes, while Ashiru polled 719,196 votes.

“We reaffirm our rejection of the declared results that gave APC Candidate victory over PDP Candidate.

“Our determination to retrieve the people’s mandate through

legal processes, starting with Application for Review of the

Elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC) National Headquarters, outcome of which is being

awaited.

“We challenge the INEC to leave above board and avoid

partisanship as a supposedly independent body and do her work

according to its constitutional mandate, as an umpire in election

matters of our dear country.

“We saw a very unfortunate incident, a broad daylight robbery. APC candidate was shedding tears in a circulated video, an indication that he had lost the election, but few hours later he was declared winner of the election and everything went quiet as if we are in a ghost town.

“There was no outright winner, so we expected that that election should have been put on hold.

“We have applied for the review of the election through the national chairman of the party to INEC. But after a week we have not heard anything from INEC. Even if it is an interview, the result should be out by now.

“Members of the election petition tribunal should remember that there is God’s judgment hereafter as they embark on their duty. Nothing will be hidden during the sitting of the tribunal.

“The PDP expresses dismay on the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, that allowed itself to be a willing tool in short-changing the people of Kaduna State. It is, to say the least, despicable.

“However, the Party appreciates our teeming supporters and good people

of Kaduna State on the support given to the PDP thus far, especially during the Presidential/National Assembly and

Governorship/State Assembly Elections. You should dispel all rumours going round suggesting a compromise. It is

not possible”. Hyet said.