From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi has said that realignment within 24 hours among the opposition political parties was possible and enough to chase out the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) government in Kaduna State at next Saturday election.

Hunkuyi, however, called on the people of the state to be mindful of the danger of money politics and actions that will result into political miscarriage.

Speaking in an interview with Reporters ahead of the governoship election, the governorshiop hopeful expressed gratitude to the electorate, advising them not to fall into temptation of money politics to return APC to power.

“Like Napoleon that conquered the world within 24 hours, I want to assure you that the unity of opposition parties in the state is even possible within 24 hours in order to chase out APC government from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House (Kaduna State Government House).

“It is out of sincere mind that I am contesting the governorship election in Kaduna State with the view to address several abnormalities in the state.

“It is in view of these abnormalities and pains of the people that I refused to retire from politics since 2019. I hope we will win the election and address all these challenges.” Hunkuyi said.

He promised to provide free education from primary to secondary schools, review downward school fees of state-owned tertiary institutions, restore sacked teachers and disengaged traditional rulers, prioritize security among others.

Senator Hunkuyi was quick to remind the people the “dire political miscarriage on the one hand awaiting, and safe flight and delivery of the people in the Saturday 11th March, 2023 governorship election.

“The apparent danger of money politics which has taken grip already in the 25th February Presidential and National Assembly election, which is likely to dominate the 11th March governorship and State House of Assembly elections by the ruling APC; an election they are preparing to corrupt the mind of the people by bringing billions of naira to the already impoverished people and hungry masses against the shylock APC government in power, in serious anti-people and anti-democratic norms. An intended onslaught against democracy.

“The danger of facing election tribunal which the APC has upper hand with bags of money and dominance of the APC central government elect – to utilise any little thing that can soil the truthfulness/transparency of any winner against the APC.

“The decision of the people at the 11th March, 2023 election can be a miscarriage or safe delivery point for the people depending on how they handle it.

“One of such issues include the pre-election matter pending in court that has capacity to declare the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as a non-entity in the 11th March election.

“The post election matters which the APC is ready and sure to file against the PDP after the governorship election in anticipation of PDP winning the election is another serious landmine.

“The current sentiment brewing against the tide of peaceful co-existence of our dear people to stand against tyranny, rather than playing the ethnic and religious card”. Hunkuyi added.

END.