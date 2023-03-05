From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely a week to the governorship and State House of Assembly elections, the Kaduna State governorship candidate of the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Isah Ashiru has appealed to the people to vote again for the PDP as they did during the presidential election, even though the party lost at the national level.

Ashiru explained that while people might be feeling demoralised about the outcome of the last election at the national level, they should not give up to voting again.

He said staying at home from voting might sound tempting but wouldn’t come with any lasting reward for everyone.

He said voting for the PDP next Saturday, is the only way to have a secured and prosperous Kaduna State.

In a statement on Sunday by the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, PDP State Campaign Directorate, Reuben Buhari said, “If our dream is to have a secured, prosperous Kaduna State, then we owe it to ourselves and our families to resolve to go and vote for the PDP.

“Not voting would ensure that more of our people in Kaduna State get sacked with impunity, or forcefully retired without them getting their benefits.

“Not voting might ensure that labour leaders who decide to legally protect the interest of their members when they would be sacked again, would be hounded and declared wanted like criminals.

“Not voting might ensure the continuation of school fees increment in Kaduna’s tertiary institutions without regard to the common man.

“Abstaining from voting would continue to see our traditional institutions bastardised without recourse to what the people genuinely desire. We would continue to witness more demolitions of houses and shops that the common man is using for sustenance; continue to see the forceful seizure of people’s land and continue to witness the most unsecured environment that Kaduna currently has become. Not going out to vote for the PDP would ensure the continuation of these and many more.”

The gubernatorial candidate congratulated the people of Kaduna State, saying they did very well when they voted for the PDP on February 25 and in the process clinched the three senatorial seats in the State, and 10 out of the 16 House of Representative seats.

“With us all strategically closing ranks and putting the result of the past election behind us, we will emerge with enough votes to ensure that the APC never again brings any hardship to the residents of Kaduna State.”

Ashiru further warned that because the APC is desperate to continue with its deliberate mis-governance, they might employ and deploy all manners of illegalities to woo voters both before and during the elections.

The governorship hopeful advised potential voters to be extra vigilant and “reject being induced in any way so as not to compromise their today for the tomorrow that holds so much potential”.