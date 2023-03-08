By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Chairman, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Forum ( SKCLF) and former National Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has called on Muslims and Christians in Kaduna to unite and vote out what he called hardship during the governorship and House of Assembly elections holding next Saturday.

Apostle Kure who is the Vision Pioneer, Throneroom Trust Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Muslim and Christian brothers should vote with one voice to break the wall of suffering and bring back the God of Love to Kaduna state.

According to the statement, “I passionately and desperately appeal to all citizens of Kaduna State as we approach the elections on Saturday to vote against that wall that has sown enmity, distrust, fear, and very unhealthy and bloody rivalry between the northern and southern Kaduna separated people of faith even from within same religions.

“The last eight years have caused so much pain and confusion for most of the state and even more for one part. Unfortunately, the secret campaigns for the elections still carry the same messages of fear, lies, seeds of division, blackmails, inducements and strange promises of all sorts.

“I plead with my Muslim and Christian brothers, let’s vote with one voice to break that wall and bring back the God of love to the state.

“The last eight years had sown so much hatred even among people of the same religion that I fear that another four or eight of that will be the end of the state. And will impact greatly on or shake up this country, taking past precedence into account.

“Both religions have prayed and fasted for a better future, let us please with one voice vote together to remove that past on Saturday. Let’s start a healing season and process.

“Let’s not play politics of sentiments this Saturday, let’s vote for unity, survival, and justice for all as our Holy Books command and our religions advocate. That is if we still believe in God and the Holy Books. God will hold us religious leaders accountable for destroying this nation.

“We did not see unity in the last eight years. Let’s bring back God’s love to Kaduna State. Let Kaduna State become the epic reference centre of the north again. Is this -God’s Will- too much to ask the people of the books? Let’s vote for a government that will break this wall. Again with a broken heart and cry to God, I appeal to you, let’s bring a government that will bring down this wall.

“May God bear witness this day that somebody spoke out for God and for all religious leaders who still fear God by the Holy Books. And for the many blood of the innocent that Kaduna State has swallowed or may continue to swallow if we make a mistake on Saturday”.