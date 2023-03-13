From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Adara Development Association (ADA) have denied and rejected the alleged endorsement of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, for the March 18 governorship election.

The people said no such endorsement was made part or whole by the ADA leadership of any governorship candidate as purported by an online publication of the 8th of March, 2023.

They refuted the said online publication in its entirety.

In a press statement jointly signed by the ADA (National), Secretary General, Luke Waziri; ADA (Kaduna Chapter), Secretary, Everest Gideon and ADA (Kaduna State Wing), Secretary, Rev Dogara Jonathan Nathan, and made available to media men on Monday, said the Adara people under the union have resolved to pursue with vigour, commitment, honesty, the brotherhood of Adara people for their collective national interest.

Adara is the largest ethnic group in Kaduna State after Hausa and Fulani. They are the most dominant tribe in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna South Senatorial District.

A member, Dr Sani Mazawaje, is the running mate to Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, Kaduna State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP).

The statement said “In reference to the purported release accredited to the Chairman Kaduna Chapter of the Adara Development Association (ADA) and the Kaduna State Wing of Adara Development Association (ADA), the joint meeting of the Leadership, convened and supervised by the National Adara Development Association (ADA), the joint meeting issued the following resolutions arising from the meeting.

“The Adara People under the able Leadership of the Kaduna ADA Chapter, Kaduna State wing and the National Leadership further reinstate, affirm, confirm and resolved to pursue with vigour, commitment, honesty, and brotherhood of the Adara People for their collective national interest.

“To put forward before the public domain that no such endorsement was made by part or whole of the ADA Leadership of any Gubernatorial Candidate as purported by an online publication of the 8th of March, 2023, is hereby refuted in its entirety.

“The resolve and total commitment in brotherliness and brotherhood in character and progress of the Adara People, the affirmation of all segments of Leadership of the ADA, to continue to work together for the upliftment, development, peace and progress of the Adara people nationwide. We, therefore, agreed to continue to work assiduously for the common good of our People today and forever.”