From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Concerned Northern Forum at the weekend alerted the Karuna State Police Command and Department of State Security ahead of a protest against the confirmation of the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Bashi Adeniyi over alleged age falsification.

The acknowledged copies of the planned protest letter to the security outfits sighted by this Correspondent warned against the confirmation of the acting Customs boss by the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu to guide against setting a bad precedence.

The content of the letter signed by the Convener of the Forum, Muhammad Hadi read in part.: “We write to notify you of our intentions to exercise our civil rights through conducting a peaceful protest to stop the confirmation of the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi over age falsification here in Kaduna State for a period of 3 days.

“For the purpose of maintaining law and order and to effectively control the crowd

that will be part of this exercise and also to protect the exercise from thugs and external invaders, we kindly request the presence and services of your men.

“Also, we are limiting the number of participants to only 12,000 people to make coordination easy.

“Undeniably, sir, it is no longer news that the Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Bashir Adewale Aseniyi remains a mystery and an imposter. You may wish to concur with us that an imposter cannot head such a sensitive office.

“The nature and importance overemphasized cannot be overemphasised, thus an individual with questionable background shouldn’t be allowed to be in charge.

“In the interest of our dear nation, Nigeria, and to enforce the law, we were compelled to take to the street and call on the President to not confirm Mr Adeniyi as customs boss but sack him to protect the civil service rule.

“The President must priorotise patriotism over personal interest. Merit, character and ethics must be the driving factor for appointment in Nigeria and not sentiment or favoritism”.

The Group,, however thanked the security outfits in anticipation “for mobilising your men to give us adequate cover against possible infiltrators, accept the assurances of our highest regards, please”.