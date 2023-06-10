From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has engaged with the Ambassador of Kuwait to Nigeria, Abdelaziz Albisher, in a bid to form a strong partnership between the State and the Middle Eastern nation.

Governor Sani also met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Dr. Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri to reenergize the economy of the State and mobilize additional resources to address its developmental challenges.

This was contained in a statement by governor Uba Sani’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu on Saturday.

“The partnership aims to address social issues and facilitate investors’ engagement with the State, thereby fostering economic growth and development as part of efforts to make Kaduna a reference point of investment in Nigeria.

“It is also expected to bring about significant improvements in the lives of Kaduna State residents by providing better access to essential services and creating more job opportunities.

“The meeting between Governor Sani and Ambassador Albisher took place on Friday, 9th June 2023, at the Kuwait Embassy in Abuja.

“Governor Sani expresses his commitment to promoting sustainable development in Kaduna State by leveraging international partnerships like this one with Kuwait. He believes that these collaborations will help enhance the State’s capacity to address social issues effectively and attract more investors, ultimately leading to improved socio-economic conditions for the citizens.

“During the meeting, Ambassador Albisher expressed his country’s strong interest in collaborating with Kaduna State to tackle pressing social issues and create an enabling environment for investors.

“Both parties agreed to hold further meetings to finalize areas of cooperation and put together a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will guide their partnership.

“The meeting took place at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Abuja and was attended by Governor Sani’s leader and predecessor, His Excellency Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

“The purpose of this high-level meeting was to discuss potential collaboration between Kaduna State and the State of Qatar in various sectors to enable the State Government harness additional resources and expertise needed to tackle pressing developmental challenges.

“The Governor emphasized the importance of fostering strong partnerships with international development partners like Qatar to achieve sustainable growth and development in Kaduna State.

“On his part, Ambassador Al-Hajri expressed his appreciation for Governor Sani’s commitment to strengthening ties between Kaduna State and Qatar. He assured the Governor that Qatar is ready to support Kaduna State in its quest for sustainable development by sharing its experience and expertise in various fields.

“The partnerships with Qatar and Kuwait show how the Kaduna State Government is actively engaging with development partners to reenergize the state’s economy and address its developmental challenges”.