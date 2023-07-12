From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani has solicited the support and cooperation of the Service Chiefs over seemingly unending insecurity in the state.

Governor Uba had on Tuesday met with each of the service chiefs separately in Abuja in line with his administration’s commitment to partner with security agencies to rid the State of security challenges.

In a statement, Governor Sani said he had a robust discussion with the Service Chiefs on security challenges confronting Kaduna State, and other neighbouring States, adding that they assured him of their commitment to work with the people of Kaduna State to degrade bandits and other related criminals.

The statement said, “In line with our administration’s commitment to forging partnerships with security agencies in order to tackle current and emerging security threats, I held separate meetings today with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

“We had robust discussions on the security challenges confronting Kaduna State, and other neighbouring States. Although successes have been recorded in the fight against insecurity in Kaduna State, I reminded the service chiefs on the need to consolidate the successes.

“The service chiefs assured me of their commitment to working with the Government and people of Kaduna State to degrade bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements and restore peace and security to our troubled communities.

“I also used the opportunity to convey the warm congratulations and best wishes of the government and good people of Kaduna State to the service chiefs on their well-deserved appointments.”