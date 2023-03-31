…We urge all our supporters to be patient and calm as all legal avenues would be taken to ensure we reclaim our mandate-PDP Scribe

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The governor-elect of Kaduna State under the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani was on Friday presented with the Certificate of Return by the Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mohammed Haruna at a brief ceremony in Kaduna.

The ceremony took place as early as 10 a.m at INEC office in Ungwan Rimi area of Kaduna city.

Uba Sani had at the March 18 governorship election defeated his close rival, Mohammed Isah Ashiru of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 730,002 votes, while Ashiru polled 719,196 votes.

Also presented with the Certificate of Return were 18 members of the State House of Assembly from APC, and 12 members from PDP.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly is made up of 34 constituencies, but as at the last election, four constituencies of Kauru, Kudan, Giwa- East, and Sanga had their elections declared inconclusive by INEC because of electoral crisis in the areas.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Kaduna State has appealed to all members and stakeholders to remain calm as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, presented certificate of return to Senator Uba Sani as governor-elect.

State publicity secretary of PDP, Abraham Alberah Catoh, in a statement, urged all supporters of the party to be patient and calm as all legal avenues would be taken to ensure they reclaim their mandate.

According to him, the presentation of Certificate of Return is a normal procedure by INEC, “but it is going to be temporary because the real winner of the gubernatorial election (Hon. Ashiru Kudan), would soon recover his mandate through the competent court of law.

“Our candidate, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Isa Ashiru, won the election convincingly and all legally acceptable processes are on ground to claim back the people’s mandate.

“We submitted our Application for Review of the election last Friday, in accordance with Section 82 of the Electoral Act 2022 and we are awaiting response from INEC National Headquarters”. The statement said.

The PDP congratulated all its members that won different positions at the federal and State levels during the recently concluded elections.