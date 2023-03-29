From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Arewa New Media Solidarity Association (ANMSA) on Wednesday described the Kaduna State Governor-elect, Uba Sani, as the “most masses-friendly senator” from Northern Nigeria.

The group’s Chairman, Suleiman Abba, in a statement after the association’s first quarter stakeholders meeting, said though they are happy that the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central has been elevated to governorship level, his constituency and indeed the whole northern region would miss his human and community-based legislative battles in the Senate.

To this group, Uba Sani’s four years in the Senate were dedicated to the pursuit of edifying goals and keeping the youth focused and disciplined, living with values that define the Northern character as a whole.

“Most of Uba Sani’s four years in the Senate was spent in personal and official endeavours in the protection of the rights and promotion of the welfare of the weak and the vulnerable.

“As the Senator takes up a higher appointment in the state, we particularly want to place on record the immeasurable gratitude of the masses of Kaduna State to the man whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the interests of the downtrodden masses as a whole, has few parallels in our nation.

“We acknowledge Uba Sani as a passionate believer of the organic links between generations, who throughout his four years as Senator was always available for the young and the vulnerable.

“Without a doubt, Senator Uba Sani has etched his name in gold on the fight against hunger, poverty, unemployment, and insecurity since he was elected to represent Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone in 2019.

“Under his first year, Uba Sani had impacted positively in the efforts to address these challenges in critical moments Nigerians have found themselves.

“The masses of Kaduna Central constituency can surely testify to how he has generously touched their lives – from helping victims of banditry attacks to supporting the people with palliatives in critical moments like the lockdown and special annual rituals like Ramadan and Christmas.

“He is a man of immense capacity, connecting voices between two layers — simply put, he is a bridge. One can say he has made ample use of his high connections with influential people in the corridors of power to quietly convey the feelings of the Nigerian masses.

“For instance, he influenced and guided several youths from Northern Nigeria in seizing the opportunity to apply for soft loans through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policies on Small-scale and Medium enterprises. This is exactly the product of awareness by the senator.

“He has also assisted many indigent students by paying for their WAEC and NECO exams. We also recall how he joined other prominent Nigerians in the corridors of power to make a strong case for an upward review of the federal government’s Covid-19 palliative budget against a paltry N500 billion”, the group added.