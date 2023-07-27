Swears in 14 Commissioners

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has vowed to cut the cost of governing the State, saying that the State is in a period of emergency and grave decisions must be taken to overcome socio-economic economic challenges.

Speaking after swearing-in and administering the oath of office to new 14 commissioners at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna on Thursday, Governor Sani added that the State is faced with economic and security challenges.

He said his government will set up a trust fund to cater for the poor, the underserved and the vulnerable people and he will donate 50% of his salary to the trust funds.

“We count on you to bring your experience and competence to bear on governance in the state. You are coming into our administration at a period when we are confronted with serious economic and security challenges. Creative and innovative steps are being taken to address the challenges. Our President took a hard and painful but necessary decision to remove fuel subsidy.

“We are therefore in a period of emergency. We must cut down on the cost of governance, and ostentatious lifestyle. All commissioners must use their old vehicles. If we lead by example our people would follow. Excuses for lacklustre performance will not be accepted, we shall strictly assess you based on performance indicators, and anyone who failed to measure up shall be shown the way out,” he said.

Governor Uba Sani inaugurated and assigned portfolios to the newly screened Commissioners.

Former Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Aminu Shagali, was assigned Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Director General, Kaduna State APC gubernatorial campaign, Prof. Muhammad Sani Bello was assigned Ministry of Education, as former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Hajiya Umma Kaltume Ahmed was given Ministry of Health.

The former chairman of Kaduna Local Government Areas, Hon Sadiq Mamman Lagos, was assigned Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the immediate past accountant general of Kaduna State, Shizzer Nasara Bada, was assigned Ministry of Finance, the former permanent secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Malam Murtala Mohammed Dabo was assigned Ministry of agriculture, while former House of Representatives member, Hon Mukhtar Ahmed Monrovia, was given ministry of planning and budget.

Barrister Sule Shaibu was appointed the Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Hajiya Rabi Salisu was appointed commissioner for women affairs and social development, Lere local government chairman, Hon. Abubakar Buba became commissioner for environment, Mrs Patience Fakai was assigned Ministry of Business, innovation and technology, Arch Ibrahim Hamza was assigned Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, while Prof. Benjamin Kumai Gugong was assigned the Ministry of Sports Development. Auwal Musa Shugaba who was appointed Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, was however absent at the swearing-in ceremony.