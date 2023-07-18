From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani has assured the people of the state that the full list of his commissioners will be ready in the next 10 days, to form the cabinet that will work with him in governance and administration of the State.

Shortly after he was sworn-in on May 29, governor Sani made key appointments including Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff, chancellors, special advisers and assistants.

He however said that without appointing commissioners, the cabinet is not complete.

Speaking while inaugurating the immediate past Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan as the Commissioner/ Administrator, Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA) and the Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Prof. Bello Ayuba, on Monday, Governor Uba Sani tasked them to put in every effort to succeed on the job at hand.

He however, directed Aruwan to oversee the Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs pending when the commissioners would be appointed.

“These two individuals just sworn-in today (Monday) will play major roles in the formulation and implementation of our policies for the next four years. We are confident that the experience brought on board will be beneficial to the people of Kaduna state. You occupy important positions and you must at all times serve the public interest and put service before self because it is a honour to serve the people of Kaduna state.

“These are challenging times now more than ever, we must stabilise our state, and put it on the path of growth and development. Our administration’s seven point agenda is geared towards improving the lives of the people of Kaduna state. The people must take ownership and support us in achieving the best for the state. We shall make Kaduna state a model of development in the country.

“Samuel Aruwan was the immediate past Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in the next 10 days, we would have our commissioners in place but before then Samuel Aruwan should oversee the Ministry”. Gov. Sani said.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to the SUSTAIN Kaduna masterplan agenda, saying, “Our administration’s seven-point agenda is geared towards improving the quality of lives of the people of Kaduna state. While consolidating our urban renewal drive, we shall revatalize the economies of our rural areas through massive Infrastructural development”.

The PPS while responding to reporters said he would do everything possible to repay the confidence reposed in him by the Governor. “I will execute my duty effectively, efficiently with sense of humility and high level of integrity to ensure we achieve the agenda of this administration”.

Also speaking, Samuel Aruwan said, I’m grateful to the Governor for this opportunity and I would do all that is within my reach to justify the trust. I will hit the ground running”.