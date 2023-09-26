From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna Electric on Tuesday announced that the company has begun refunding customers who bought meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

Head of Corporate Communication of the distribution company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi said in a statement that the refund is instalmental through token purchase by the affected electricity consumers within three years.

“Management is delighted to inform its esteemed customers that it has since commenced the repayment of the cost of meters to customers who purchased their meters through the MAP Scheme.

“The repayment for the cost of the meters is in installments through energy tokens whenever a customer purchases in line with the directives of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

“The repayment would be completed in 36 months from the date of commencement of the first installment.

NERC had in early September reviewed the costs of both single-phase and three-phase meters to N88,123 and N154,622 (VAT inclusive) respectively.

With the new development, Kaduna Electric advised its customers to purchase their meters through its MAP vendors by visiting Customers can visit any of its offices across its franchise for additional information.