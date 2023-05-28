From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Less than 24 hours to handing over, the outgoing governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has declared the Atyap Community Development Association as an unlawful society in the state and signed an order to proscribe it.

Atyap community is in Zango Kataf local government area of the State.

The proscription order noted that the Atyap Community Development Association has constituted itself into a Society that is inimical to the peace of the State and has been covertly involved in acts capable of endangering the peace, tranquility, harmonious coexistence and good governance of Kaduna State.

A statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye,

Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication) on Sunday disclosed that the state governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has signed the Atyap Community Development Association (Proscription) Order, 2023 in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 60 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law No. 5 of 2017, and Section 5 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The proscription order became effective on 24th May 2023.

The proscription order noted that Sections 38 and 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantee the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion and also the right to the freedom of association and peaceful assembly to all citizens.

It also noted that Section 45 (1) of the1999 Constitution vests in the Governor the powers to take such measures and actions as are necessary for the promotion and protection of public safety, public order, public morality or public health, or the rights and freedom of all persons in Kaduna State.