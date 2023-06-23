…The people violated Land Use Act of 1978, say government officials

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Residents of Unguwar Ma’aji; a community in Kaduna, the State capital have cried out over seizure of thier lands and houses by government officials of the Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS).

The residents of the community who expressed sadness, described the seizure of their land as illegal, adding that it is a violation of their fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

However, when contacted, the Deputy Director who is also the Head of stakeholders engagement of KADGIS, Abdullahi Tukur, debunked the allegation of lands/houses seizure by government officials.

He explained that the affected residents have violated the Land Use Act 1978. “By this act, the lands covered by NC. MISC. 53 were reserved specifically for the expansion of Kaduna Metropolis in the Eastern Sector”.

The residents, under the auspices of Unguwar Ma’aji People’s Forum in a statement on Thursday explained that sometimes in 2019, the KADGIS in collaboration with the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) conducted an Systematic Property Registration (SPRP) exercise, while in 2020 a Regularisation Forms were issued to property owners in the community.

The statement was jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the forum, Kabiru Suleh Kuria and Haruna Abubakar.

According to the duo, the conduct of the SPRP was successful and received the approval of the then Governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai but, later cancelled, while each property owners were asked to pay the sum of five thousand naira meant for the area after issuing Regularisation Forms to property owners.

The statement noted that in November 2021, the residents were shocked to discover that a group of individuals, presenting purported offers claiming ownership of their lands and houses, just as several families were allegedly evicted and took possession of the property.

In the statement, the residents cited section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978, adding the Act recognises the rights of individuals and communities to the peaceful occupation and use of their land.

” The unlawful act of lands/house seizure has caused significant distress and harm to our community, and we seek the intervention of Governor Uba Sani in addressing the matter promptly.

” Families have been displaced, businesses disrupted, and livelihood destroyed. This unjust action has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among our people, who now face an uncertain future,” the statement added.

The residents therefore called on the state government to conduct an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the lands/houses seizure in Ungwan Ma’aji.

But on allegation of payment of five thousand naira to the agency by the embattled property owners in the community, Tukur said, “We did not instruct any of our officials to collect money on the field, all monies were paid to the account of KADGIS, and if that was done, they should provide evidence of payment.