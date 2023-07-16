From Noah Ebije , Kaduna

Chairman of Project’s Verification Committee (PVM) in Kaduna State, Sabi’u Sani has debunked a statement credited to him that some contractors in the previous administration received payment and abandoned projects in the State.

Governor Uba Sani had barely a month in office set up a committee to verify status of various projects embarked upon by the immediate government of Nasir El-rufai.

However, Sani has expressed disappointment over some news items (Not Daily Sun) making the rounds and quoting him to have said that some contractors collected money and abandoned projects in the State.

In a statement at the weekend, Sani said he was quoted out of context.

The statement credited to me that some contractors collected payments and abandoned their projects is incorrect and merely a product of the fertile imagination of the reporters.

“I wish to clarify that I was misquoted and my statement was completely taken out of context”.

“The primary mandate of the committee is to determine the status of ongoing projects and those in the pipeline, in order to ensure the speedy completion of all priority projects in the state.

“I shared with the media information on the extent of work on some of the projects and what the contractors informed us are required to speedily complete the projects.

“The committee visited some projects sites on Friday, 14th July, 2023. At the end of the visits, I addressed the media on the Committee’s mandate, our findings so far and next steps.

“One of the reporters then asked a question about those who collected payments and abandoned their project sites, to which I responded that every project has its record. If there is a proven case of collection of payment and abandonment of project, the State Government knows the right step to take in the circumstance.”

“In the course of the interaction, some media team members attached to the Government House asked some questions on the visitation which I responded that we are amazed by the number and quality of projects so far completed, and that several projects are at completion level with some requiring minimal funds to complete.

“I also mentioned that some were being delayed due to ongoing compensation issues, especially where some residential areas are affected, where I also said that our report will guide the Government in prioritising some projects and speedily completing them in fulfillment of its promises to the people of Kaduna State”. The statement said.