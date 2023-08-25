…Says reports mischievous, intended to smear his integrity

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State’s Chief of Staff, Mohammed Sani Kila has denied a report alleging that he was accosted by the management of a hotel for refusing to pay a huge outstanding bills against him.

Reports said the Chief of Staff was alleged to have slept in a Kaduna based hotel for weeks without paying the bills.

The Chief Staff however, denied the allegation in a press statement signed by Special Adviser, Ibrahim Aliyu Giwa, office of the Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State governor.

According to the statement, the story was false, malicious, and full of characteristics of fake news

The statement said, “For clarification, we wouldn’t have dignified the purveyors of the thus patently false and malicious story with any response, because this is a puerile story which was not only false but also misleading and mischievous.

“The story was intended to impugn and smear the character, integrity, and reputation of the Chief of Staff.

“To bolster and lend credence to the half-truths and outright lies against the Chief of Staff, it was maliciously reported that he boasted of his willingness to take drastic measures against the management, including a possible retraction of the story over request for payment of outstanding bills he was alleged to have incurred.

” For emphasis, it is pertinent at this juncture to state that the chief of staff has never either stayed or slept in the hotel as insinuated in the mischievous story.

“The Chief of Staff resides in his house in Kaduna, the hotel was secured for temporary accommodation of the newly appointed members of staff before the processing of the payment of their accommodation allowances.

“It is trite to state that this was a statutory right of the first 28 days for public servants and the hotel management is familiar with government procedures of processing payment and patiently pursuing their claims.

“The mischief maker, cashing in on a chance of knowledge of this transaction was only a meddlesome interloper. His effort to create mischief and make a mountain out of a molehill has hit the concrete wall of truth.

“There was no doubt the author deliberately set out to mislead, misinform, and discredit the effort of the Chief of Staff to pursue the open and transparent governance policy of Governor Uba Sani”

The statement therefore called members of the public to disregard and discount such outright false fabrication story.