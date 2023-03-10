From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Group, Concerned Pastors for Good Governance has called on voters in Kaduna State to ignore a letter going viral on social media purportedly written by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State directing its members to vote for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan in March 18 elections.

Apostle Edet Eyo, and Reverend Matthias Egwuka; Chairman and Secretary of the forum respectively in a statement discredited the alleged directive based on their findings that the letter was the handiwork of those that were not happy about the sudden popularity of the Labour Party (LP) in the State.

The Group however clarified that they did not have anything against the LP governorship candidate, Jonathan Asake as he race alongside other contenders to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the seat of government in Kaduna State, urging Kaduna people to vote according to their conscience.

According to the Group, “we got it on a good authority that CAN did not or intended to issue such statement. It is the handiwork of desperate people who are threatened by the sudden rise of the LP candidate.

“We want to remind Kaduna people, especially Christians that it is the policy of the Christian body to admonish people to vote for righteousness and true holiness at all levels”.

They, therefore encouraged the good people of Kaduna State to vote against every evil that has placed Nigeria in its present precarious situation resulting from bad governance.

“As Concerned Pastors for Good Governance, we are here to discountenance every evil propaganda, insinuation or suggestion that Hon Jonathan ASAKE has stepped down, or should step down for any other candidate, no matter the consideration,” they stated.