From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday condemned in strong terms the bandits’s attack on Fadan Kamattan Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State that led to the death of a young Seminarian.

CAN Chairman in the State, Rev. John Joseph Hayab in a statement restated his earlier position that community leaders in the State especially those in Southern Kaduna should rise in defense of where they live and lead since it appeared that the government whose primary responsibility is to protect lives and property of Nigerians is failing.

According to Hayab, “our hearts are filled with pains in the wake of today, Friday, September 8, 2023, with the news of the in our land and against our People at Fadan Kamatan Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

“It is no longer news that armed men invaded a Catholic Church Parish Headquarters located at Fadan Kamantan community and the criminals targeted the Parish Priest’s residence, luckily the Parish Priest, Very, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo who also doubles as the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, and his assistant were able to escape out of the house before the criminals set the entire Rectory ablaze burning to death a Seminarian Bro. Naam Ngofe Danladi has just about completed his training in the Catholic Priesthood.

“What is disheartening about this particular attack is the fact that the place of attack is just by the Kaduna – Kafanchan Major highway with a Military checkpoint not far from the Parish. The Parish is located at the heart of Kamantan town and the attack was carried out at about 8:00 pm. This causes us to wonder some more, about where is the hope, and how much more terrible could the situation get.

“We appreciate the willingness of the present administration to proffer practical, real, and lasting solutions to the security challenge in Kaduna State as made visible by the ongoing recruitment process of over 7,000 men and women into the Kaduna State Vigilante Services (KADVIS).

“In the light of sharing in the faith of the perceived goodwill of the present administration in Kaduna State, we invite the Governor of Kaduna State and all relevant stakeholders to immediately swing into action and ensure that those responsible for the Kamatan Evil Night are apprehended and made to face the law.

“Security is everyone’s business, it is disappointing that this kind of unholy activity could be recorded at the heart of the Fadan Kamantan community and the criminals will operate unchallenged. It is a slap to the security forces within that jurisdiction, it is a slap to the religious leaders, traditional and community leaders.

“The position of CAN Kaduna State Chapter has always been that we as citizens must complement the government in her Primary responsibility of saving our lives and properties by proactively building a community security system that prevents any form of invading force into our community.

“Sadly we are still here. We reiterate here, that leaders at all levels in southern Kaduna and Kaduna State must wake up to this call and be responsible for the protection of the communities where they live and lead. We cannot continue like this, no it is unacceptable and we all must wake up to our responsibilities.

“The Executive of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN Kaduna State Chapter and indeed all Christians in Kaduna State sincerely sympathize with the chief shepherd and local ordinary of Kafanchan Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Julius Kundi, the Parish Priest and Parishioners of Kamatan Parish, the Kurama Community of Bro. Naam Ngofe Danladi, the leaders and the good people of Zangon Kataf LGA and Fadan Kamantan community over this unfortunate incident, we pray that the good Lord will heal our land and bring this menace to an end”, the statement read in part.