• As CAN commends Muslim community’s effort on ransom

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The 16 persons who were abducted by the bandits on Sunday, May 7 while observing morning service at Bege Baptist Church, Madala in the Buruku axis of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State have been freed by their abductors.

Available information revealed that an undisclosed amount of money and a number of motorcycles were given to the bandits as ransom before they eventually freed them.

The bandits had in their numbers attacked the Church and kidnapped 40 persons but 24 of them somehow escaped a few minutes after the attack leaving the remaining 16 persons at the mercy of these dangerous bush boys for almost a month.

Confirming the development to Daily Sun Newspapers in Kaduna on Monday, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Joseph John Hayab commended the Muslim Community in Madala for their godly neighbourliness that has yielded to the release of their Christian neighbours.

“The Muslim community in that place contributed money and also bought a motorcycle to give to the bandits as a ransom for the release of their neighbour.

“This is a good and sincere godly neighbourliness not like others who rejoice at the pain of their neighbour. So we salute those Muslim Community in Madala and Church in Kaduna State is happy with their example.

“It is our prayers that they will continue to be an example of good neighbourliness.

“It was a painful experience for the Church but in the end, it turned out to be a good example of a godly relationship.

“The 16 members of Bege Baptist Church, Madala in Buruku axis of Chikun local government are now back home.

“We thank God for their redemption and some of them who sustained injuries are now being treated”, Hayab said.